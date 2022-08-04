NCA Cathode market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global NCA Cathode market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Conventional NCA Cathode

High Pressure Solid NCA Cathode

Segment by Application

Electric Vehicles

Electric Tools

Others

By Company

Sumitomo

Ecopro BM

Umicore

BASF TODA Battery Materials

Nihon Kagaku Sangyo

Ronbay New Energy Technology

Ningbo Shanshan

L&F

Changyuan Lico

GEM

Production by Region

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 NCA Cathode Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global NCA Cathode Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Conventional NCA Cathode

1.2.3 High Pressure Solid NCA Cathode

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global NCA Cathode Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Electric Tools

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global NCA Cathode Production

2.1 Global NCA Cathode Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global NCA Cathode Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global NCA Cathode Production by Region

2.3.1 Global NCA Cathode Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global NCA Cathode Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 Europe

2.5 China

2.6 Japan

2.7 South Korea

3 Global NCA Cathode Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global NCA Cathode Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global NCA Cathode Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global NCA Cathode Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global NCA Cathode Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global NCA Cathode Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales NCA Cathode by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global NCA Cathode Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global NCA Cathode Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

