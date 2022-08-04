Global Biofuel Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Biodiesel
Ethanol
Segment by Application
Aviation
Vehicle
Industrial
Others
By Company
Abengoa Bioenergy
Cargill
BTG
DowDuPont
Wilmar
Renewable Energy
POET
Archer Daniels Midland
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Biofuel Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biofuel
1.2 Biofuel Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Biofuel Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Biodiesel
1.2.3 Ethanol
1.3 Biofuel Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Biofuel Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Aviation
1.3.3 Vehicle
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Biofuel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Biofuel Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Biofuel Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Biofuel Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Biofuel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Biofuel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Biofuel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Biofuel Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Biofuel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Biofuel Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Biofuel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Biofuel Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Biofuel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.6 Biofuel Market Compe
