Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Viscosity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives include Kuraray, Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, Celanese, DuPont, Unitika, Nycon, NITIVY, STW and Wanwei Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Viscosity

High Viscosity

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper

Textiles

Leather

Packaging

Coatings

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

Celanese

DuPont

Unitika

Nycon

NITIVY

STW

Wanwei Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

