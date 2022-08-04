Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Viscosity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives include Kuraray, Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, Celanese, DuPont, Unitika, Nycon, NITIVY, STW and Wanwei Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Viscosity
High Viscosity
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Paper
Textiles
Leather
Packaging
Coatings
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuraray
Sekisui Specialty Chemicals
Celanese
DuPont
Unitika
Nycon
NITIVY
STW
Wanwei Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyvinyl Alcohol Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
