Carbon Steel Forgings Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Steel Forgings in global, including the following market information:
Global Carbon Steel Forgings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Carbon Steel Forgings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Carbon Steel Forgings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Carbon Steel Forgings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Seamless Rolled Rings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Carbon Steel Forgings include anderson Shumaker, Canada Forgings Inc., Drop Forging, Bharat Forge, Trenton Forging, CIE Automotive, Walker Forge Tennessee, Akar Tools and SDF Automotive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Carbon Steel Forgings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Carbon Steel Forgings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Steel Forgings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Seamless Rolled Rings
Flanges
Blocks
Shafts and Stepped Shafts
Discs and Hubs
Cylinders and Sleeves
Global Carbon Steel Forgings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Steel Forgings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
AeroSpace
Building & Consturction
Industrial
Consumer Goods
Others
Global Carbon Steel Forgings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Carbon Steel Forgings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Carbon Steel Forgings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Carbon Steel Forgings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Carbon Steel Forgings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Carbon Steel Forgings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
anderson Shumaker
Canada Forgings Inc.
Drop Forging
Bharat Forge
Trenton Forging
CIE Automotive
Walker Forge Tennessee
Akar Tools
SDF Automotive
Kalyani Forge
Accurate Steel Forgings
TSM Forging
Harihar Alloys Pvt. Ltd.
Accurate Steel Forgings
Investacast
Sinteris
Sintex A/S
Scot Forge
Ecosteel
Clifford-Jacobs Forging
Al Metals&Forge Group
HangZhou Allgemein Forging
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Carbon Steel Forgings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Carbon Steel Forgings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Carbon Steel Forgings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Carbon Steel Forgings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Carbon Steel Forgings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Carbon Steel Forgings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Carbon Steel Forgings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Carbon Steel Forgings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Carbon Steel Forgings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Carbon Steel Forgings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Carbon Steel Forgings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Steel Forgings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Carbon Steel Forgings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Steel Forgings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Carbon Steel Forgings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Steel Forgings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/