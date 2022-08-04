High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Weathering Steels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel include Arcelor Mittal, Ansteel, Baosteel, All Metals & Forge Group, Clingan Steel, Owen Industries, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO and AK Steel Holding, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Weathering Steels
As-Rolled Pearlitic Steels
Dual-Phase Steels
Inclusion-Shape-Controlled Steels
Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas Pipeline
Automotive
Construction
Power Transmission Tower
Others
Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arcelor Mittal
Ansteel
Baosteel
All Metals & Forge Group
Clingan Steel
Owen Industries
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
POSCO
AK Steel Holding
Leeco Steel
Nucor Corporation
Hebei Iron and Steel
Jiangsu Shagang
Wuhan Steel Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel Companies
3.8
