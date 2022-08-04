Thermoplastic Polyester Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoplastic Polyester in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Thermoplastic Polyester companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermoplastic Polyester market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PET Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermoplastic Polyester include BASF, TORAY, DuPont, DSM, Toyobo, Taiwan Changchun, iangyin Hetron, Celanese and SK Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermoplastic Polyester manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PET

PBT

PETP

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Composites

Electronics

Industrial Products

Consumer Products

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Thermoplastic Polyester sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

TORAY

DuPont

DSM

Toyobo

Taiwan Changchun

iangyin Hetron

Celanese

SK Chemicals

LG Chem

SABIC

Gromax Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

RadiciGroup

Kelong

Eastman

Sichuan Sunplas

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermoplastic Polyester Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermoplastic Polyester Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermoplastic Polyester Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermoplastic Polyester Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoplastic Polyester Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoplastic Polyester Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyester Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermoplastic Polyester Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermoplastic Polyester Companies

4 Sights by Product

