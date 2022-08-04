Mergers and Acquisitions Activity in Oil and Gas sector of United States of America (USA) – Monthly Deal Analysis – November 2020
Summary
“Mergers and Acquisitions Activity in Oil and Gas sector of United States of America (USA) – Monthly Deal Analysis – November 2020” report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions), in the oil and gas industry in the US. The report provides detailed comparative month-on-month data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies. The report also highlights big ticket deals with detailed transaction insights, transaction type and transaction size break-up in the upstream sector, conventional and unconventional M&A trends, deal happening in the GoM and shales, as well as well as Valuation Multiples ($/boed, $/1P boe, $/2P boe) by Region for the last 13 months. Data presented in this report is derived from proprietary in-house Oil and Gas eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.
Scope
– Analyze market trends for the oil and gas industry in the US
– Review of deal trends in the upstream segments, i.e. conventional and unconventional
– Analysis of M&As in the upstream oil and gas industry
– Information on the top deals that took place in the industry
– Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves
Table of Contents
Oil and Gas M&A in US, Deals Summary
Oil and Gas M&A in US, Number of Deals
Oil and Gas M&A in US by Sector, Number of Deals
Oil and Gas M&A in US, Big Ticket Deals in November 2020
Upstream M&A in US, Deals Summary
Upstream M&A in US, Number of Deals
Upstream M&A in US by Transaction Type
Upstream M&A in US, Number of Deals by Transaction Size
Upstream M&A in US, Number of Deals by Deal Level, November 2020
Upstream Conventional M&A in US, Number of Deals
Upstream Unconventional M&A in US, Number of Deals
Upstream M&A in US, Transaction Implied Values
M&A in Gulf of Mexico, Deals Summary
M&A in Gulf of Mexico, Number of Deals
Top M&A Deals in Gulf of Mexico, Last One Year
M&A in US Shales, Deals Summary
M&A in US Shales, Number of Deals
M&A in US Shales, Number of Deals by Shale Plays
Top M&A Shale Transactions in US, YTD 2020
M&A in US Shales, Transaction Implied Values
