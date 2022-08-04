Acrylic Coatings Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Acrylic Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acrylic Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Acrylic Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acrylic Coatings market was valued at 58470 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 76600 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Styrenated Acrylic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Coatings include PPG Paints, BASF, Sherwin-Williams, National Coatings, Truco, Inc, Dulux, The Dow Chemical Company, Gellner Industrial, LLC and Neogard (Hempel), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylic Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylic Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acrylic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Styrenated Acrylic
Copolymer
Emulsion
Global Acrylic Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acrylic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive
Construction Coatings
Metel
Medical Devices
Other
Global Acrylic Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Acrylic Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acrylic Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acrylic Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acrylic Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Acrylic Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PPG Paints
BASF
Sherwin-Williams
National Coatings
Truco, Inc
Dulux
The Dow Chemical Company
Gellner Industrial, LLC
Neogard (Hempel)
NIPPON PAINTS
Walter Wurdack, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylic Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylic Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylic Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylic Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylic Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylic Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylic Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylic Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylic Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Acrylic Coatings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
