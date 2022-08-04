Isostatic Graphite Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isostatic Graphite in global, including the following market information:

Global Isostatic Graphite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isostatic Graphite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Isostatic Graphite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isostatic Graphite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 50HSD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isostatic Graphite include Poco Graphite, GrafTech, Mersen, TOYO TANSO, Tokai Carbon, SGL Group, IBIDEN, NTC and Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isostatic Graphite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isostatic Graphite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isostatic Graphite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 50HSD

51~60HSD

61~70HSD

71~80HSD

81~90HSD

Above 90HSD

Global Isostatic Graphite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isostatic Graphite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor & LED Industries

High Temperature Furnaces

Electrical Discharge Machining

Metal Industry

Glass and Refractory Industries

Global Isostatic Graphite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isostatic Graphite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isostatic Graphite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isostatic Graphite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isostatic Graphite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Isostatic Graphite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Poco Graphite

GrafTech

Mersen

TOYO TANSO

Tokai Carbon

SGL Group

IBIDEN

NTC

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

Jilin Carbon Co., Ltd.

Datong Xincheng New Material Co., Ltd.

Hunan Jiangnan Red Arrow Co., Ltd.

Pingdingshan Tianbao Carbon Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isostatic Graphite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isostatic Graphite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isostatic Graphite Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isostatic Graphite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isostatic Graphite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isostatic Graphite Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isostatic Graphite Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isostatic Graphite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isostatic Graphite Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isostatic Graphite Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isostatic Graphite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isostatic Graphite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isostatic Graphite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isostatic Graphite Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isostatic Graphite Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isostatic Graphite Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Isostatic Graphite Market Siz

