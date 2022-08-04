Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) in global, including the following market information:
Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) market was valued at 200.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 239.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Content 30% Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) include Dow, Arkema, Ashland, Interpolymer, Junneng, Hankuck, Visen and Indulor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid Content 30% Opaque Polymer(Opacifier)
Solid Content 40% Opaque Polymer(Opacifier)
Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Painting and Coating
Detergents
Personal Care
Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
Arkema
Ashland
Interpolymer
Junneng
Hankuck
Visen
Indulor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Opaque Polymer(Opacifier) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Opaque Polymer(Opacifier
