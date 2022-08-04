Uncategorized

Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers and Acquisitions Monthly Deals Review – November 2020

Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers and Acquisitions Monthly Deals Review – November 2020

Summary

?Oil and Gas Upstream Mergers and Acquisitions Monthly Deals Review – November 2020? report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions), in the upstream oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative month-on-month data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies. It also envisage on the recent rumors on acquisitions across the industry. The report also highlights Top Buyers and Sellers, as well as Valuation Multiples ($/boed, $/1P boe, $/2P boe) by Region for the last six months.

Scope

– Analyze market trends for the upstream oil and gas industry in the global arena

– Review of deal trends in the upstream segments, i.e. conventional and unconventional

– Analysis of M&As in the upstream oil and gas industry

– Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

– Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

– Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves

Reasons to Buy

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

– Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry

– Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

– Identify top deals makers in the upstream oil and gas industry

Table of content

Table of Contents
Sector Highlights
Mergers and Acquisitions – North America
Mergers and Acquisitions – Europe
Mergers and Acquisitions – Oceania
Mergers and Acquisitions – Africa
Mergers and Acquisitions – South America
Mergers and Acquisitions – Asia
Mergers and Acquisitions – Middle East
