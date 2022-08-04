Water-borne Protective Coatings Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-borne Protective Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Water-borne Protective Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water-borne Protective Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water-borne Protective Coatings include Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams, The Valspar, Jotun, Hempel Group and Kansai Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water-borne Protective Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Alkyd
Polyester
Others
Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Infrastructure
Commercial real estate
Industrial plants & facilities
Oil & gas
Power
Mining
Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water-borne Protective Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water-borne Protective Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water-borne Protective Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Water-borne Protective Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzo Nobel
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams
The Valspar
Jotun
Hempel Group
Kansai Paints
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water-borne Protective Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-borne Protective Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-borne Protective Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-borne Protective Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-borne Protective C
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/