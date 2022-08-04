Water-borne Protective Coatings Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-borne Protective Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Water-borne Protective Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Water-borne Protective Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoxy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Water-borne Protective Coatings include Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, The Sherwin-Williams, The Valspar, Jotun, Hempel Group and Kansai Paints, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Water-borne Protective Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyester

Others

Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infrastructure

Commercial real estate

Industrial plants & facilities

Oil & gas

Power

Mining

Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Water-borne Protective Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Water-borne Protective Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Water-borne Protective Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Water-borne Protective Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

The Valspar

Jotun

Hempel Group

Kansai Paints

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Water-borne Protective Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Water-borne Protective Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-borne Protective Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-borne Protective Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-borne Protective Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-borne Protective C

