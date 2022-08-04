Post-pandemic Era-Global Microgrid Technology Market 2015-2026, With Breakdown Data of Capacity, Sales, Production, Export, Import, Revenue, Price, Cost and Gross Margin
Summary
World trade was already slowing in 2019 before COVID 19 outbreak, weighed down by trade tensions and slowing economic growth, such as uncertainty generated from Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war, the Japan-South Korea trade war.
Trade is expected to fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 as the COVID 19 pandemic disrupts normal economic activity and life around the world, according to the study of WTO.The decline in exports has been mainly due to the ongoing global slowdown, which got aggravated due to the current Covid-19 crisis. The latter resulted in large scale disruptions in supply chains and demand resulting in cancellation of orders.
Research?s analysis shows that as China started reopening its economy, world exports initially recovered across the board. But estimates of the expected recovery in 2021 are uncertain, with outcomes depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of the policy responses.
This research report indicated that the global Microgrid Technology market was valued at USD XXX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD XXX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period 2021-2026. In terms of the export, China occupied more than XX % export market share in 2019, India occupied XX %. XXX is the second largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019. In terms of the Local Capacity, XXX is the largest region around the world, it occupied about XX % export market share in 2019.
Regional Segmentation (Value; Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026) of Microgrid Technology Market by Research Include
China
EU
North America
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
South America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis; Who are the Major Players in Microgrid Technology Market?
ABB
GE
Echelon
S&C Electric Co
Siemens
General Microgrids
Microgrid Solar
Raytheon
Sunverge Energy
Toshiba
NEC
Aquion Energy
EnStorage
SGCC
Moixa
EnSync
Ampard
Green Energy Corp
Growing Energy Labs Inc
HOMER Energy
Spirae, Inc.
…
Major Type of Microgrid Technology Covered in Research report:
Grid-Tied Type Microgrid
Independent Type Microgrid
Application Segments Covered in Research Market
Commercial/Industrial Microgrid
Community/Utility Microgrid
Campus/Institutional Microgrid
Military Microgrid
Remote Microgrid
