Artificial Fiber Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Fiber in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Artificial Fiber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Filament Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Fiber include Jushi Group, Owens Corning, Teijin, Toho Tenax, Toray, Akra Polyester, ALFA, Asahi Kasei Fiber and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Filament Fiber

Staple Fibers

Global Artificial Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Regenerated

Manmade Synthetic Polymer

Other

Global Artificial Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Artificial Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Jushi Group

Owens Corning

Teijin

Toho Tenax

Toray

Akra Polyester

ALFA

Asahi Kasei Fiber

BASF

Bayer

BP

Cydsa

DAK America

DowDuPont

Eastman

Far Eastern New Century

Fiber Visions

Guilford Mills

Huvis

Hyosung

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Artificial Fiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

