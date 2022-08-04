Isoflavones Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Isoflavones in global, including the following market information:
Global Isoflavones Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Isoflavones Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Isoflavones companies in 2021 (%)
The global Isoflavones market was valued at 28850 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 62040 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Capsule Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Isoflavones include Archer Daniels Midland Company, SK Bioland, Medisys Biotech Pvt, Guzen Development, Fujicco, Aushadi Herbal, International Flavors?Fragrances and Nutra Green Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Isoflavones manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Isoflavones Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isoflavones Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Capsule
Particles
Liquid
Global Isoflavones Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isoflavones Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cosmetics
Nutraceutical
Food & Beverage
Others
Global Isoflavones Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Isoflavones Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Isoflavones revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Isoflavones revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Isoflavones sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Isoflavones sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archer Daniels Midland Company
SK Bioland
Medisys Biotech Pvt
Guzen Development
Fujicco
Aushadi Herbal
International Flavors?Fragrances
Nutra Green Biotechnology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Isoflavones Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Isoflavones Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Isoflavones Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Isoflavones Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Isoflavones Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Isoflavones Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Isoflavones Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Isoflavones Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Isoflavones Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Isoflavones Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Isoflavones Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isoflavones Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Isoflavones Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isoflavones Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isoflavones Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isoflavones Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Isoflavones Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Capsule
4.1.3 Particles
4.1.4 Liquid
4.2 By Type – Global
