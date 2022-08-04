SmCo Magnet Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of SmCo Magnet in global, including the following market information:
Global SmCo Magnet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global SmCo Magnet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five SmCo Magnet companies in 2021 (%)
The global SmCo Magnet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
200? Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SmCo Magnet include Master Magnetics, MS-Schramberg GmbH & Co. KG, Ningbo Zhaobao Magnet, ThyssenKrupp Magnettechnik, Magma Magnets Manufacturing, Magengine, LOGIMAG, HEINRICH KIPP WERK KG and ECLIPSE MAGNETICS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SmCo Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SmCo Magnet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global SmCo Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
200?
300?
350?
Other
Global SmCo Magnet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global SmCo Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Space
National Defense
Communication
Medical Equipment
Other
Global SmCo Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global SmCo Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies SmCo Magnet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies SmCo Magnet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies SmCo Magnet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies SmCo Magnet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Master Magnetics
MS-Schramberg GmbH & Co. KG
Ningbo Zhaobao Magnet
ThyssenKrupp Magnettechnik
Magma Magnets Manufacturing
Magengine
LOGIMAG
HEINRICH KIPP WERK KG
ECLIPSE MAGNETICS
CALAMIT
Dura Magnetics
Arnold Magnetic Technologies
Armstrong Magnetics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SmCo Magnet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SmCo Magnet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SmCo Magnet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SmCo Magnet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SmCo Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global SmCo Magnet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SmCo Magnet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SmCo Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SmCo Magnet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global SmCo Magnet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global SmCo Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SmCo Magnet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers SmCo Magnet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SmCo Magnet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SmCo Magnet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SmCo Magnet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global SmCo Magnet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 200?
4.1.3 300?
4.1.4 350?
4.1.5 Other
4.2 By Typ
