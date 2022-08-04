Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
The global Distributed Generation (DG) market was valued at 5662.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on HNY Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Distributed generation, also known as distributed energy, on-site generation (OSG) or district/decentralized energy is electrical generation and storage performed by a variety of small, grid-connected devices referred to as distributed energy resources.Europe is expected to dominate the distributed generation market during the forecast period, owing to the continued increase in energy consumption mainly from by the industrial and commercial sectors, which contributed to the largest demand for distributed generation. The demands from the IT and telecommunication sectors are also driving the market.
By Market Verdors:
Alstom
E.On. Se
Caterpillar Power Plants
Siemens Energy
Doosan Fuel Cell America
Ballard Power Systems
General Electrical Power
Sharp Corporation
Enercon
Bloom Energy
Capstone Turbine Corporation
Fuel Cell Energy
Opra Turbines
Rolls-Royce Power Systems
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
By Types:
Solar Photovoltaic
Wind Turbine
Reciprocating Engines
Micro Turbines
Fuel Cells
By Applications:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Distributed Generation (DG) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Solar Photovoltaic
1.4.3 Wind Turbine
1.4.4 Reciprocating Engines
1.4.5 Micro Turbines
1.4.6 Fuel Cells
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Industrial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market
1.8.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Distributed Generation (DG) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Distributed Generation (DG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.4 Manufacturers Distributed Generation (DG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3 Sales by Region
3.1 Global Distributed Generation (DG) Sales Volume Market Share by Regi
