Global and United States Assembly Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Assembly Adhesives market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Assembly Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Assembly Adhesives market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Paste
Tape
Segment by Application
Construction
Automotive
Aerospace
Wind Energy
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Henkel
3M
Ashland
Bostik
Lord Corporation
Hubei Huitian Adhesive
ITW
DowDuPont
SIKA
Scott Bader
Arkema
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Assembly Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Assembly Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Paste
1.2.3 Tape
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Assembly Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Aerospace
1.3.5 Wind Energy
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Assembly Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Assembly Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Assembly Adhesives Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Assembly Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Assembly Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Assembly Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Assembly Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Assembly Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Assembly Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Assembly Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Assembly Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Assembly Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Assembly Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-20
