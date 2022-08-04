Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories in global, including the following market information:
Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K Meter)
Global top five Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories companies in 2020 (%)
The global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories market was valued at 37080 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 44700 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Overhead Voltage Cables
Underground Voltage Cables
Submarine Voltage Cables
Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Public Utilities
Oil And Gas
Wind
Other
Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)
Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K Meter)
Key companies Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Cable
Nexans
Nkt Cables
Prysmian
Southwire
Kabelwerke Brugg
Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable
Ls Cable & System
El Sewedy Electric
Leoni
Tele-Fonika Kable
ABB
Dubai Cable
Tpc Wire & Cable
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medium Voltage Cables & Accessories Players in Globa
