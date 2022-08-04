Global and United States Self-adhesive Tear Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Self-adhesive Tear Tape market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Self-adhesive Tear Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Self-adhesive Tear Tape market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Up to 2.5 mm
2.6 mm to 5.0 mm
Above 5.0 mm
Segment by Application
Food And Beverage
Tobacco
Pharmaceutical
Personal Care
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
DS Smith
3M Company
Tann Germany
AEC Group
UYUMPLAST AMB.SAN
H.B. Fuller
Essentra
Western Paper Industries
A Beiersdorf Company
NADCO Tapes & Labels
NOWOFOL GmbH
Wavelock Advanced Technology
Bagla Group
Marotech
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Self-adhesive Tear Tape Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Up to 2.5 mm
1.2.3 2.6 mm to 5.0 mm
1.2.4 Above 5.0 mm
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food And Beverage
1.3.3 Tobacco
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical
1.3.5 Personal Care
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Self-adhesive Tear Tape Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Self-adhesive Tear Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Self-adhesive Tear Tape Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1
