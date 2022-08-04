Rebar(RB) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rebar(RB) in global, including the following market information:

The global Rebar(RB) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

60mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rebar(RB) include ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Gerdau S.A (Brazil), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Posco SS-Vina, Co. Ltd (Vietnam), Steel Authority of India Limited (India), Tata Steel Ltd. (India), Essar Steel (India) and Mechel PAO (Russia), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rebar(RB) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rebar(RB) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Rebar(RB) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rebar(RB) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rebar(RB) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rebar(RB) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rebar(RB) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rebar(RB) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rebar(RB) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rebar(RB) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rebar(RB) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rebar(RB) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rebar(RB) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rebar(RB) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rebar(RB) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rebar(RB) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rebar(RB) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rebar(RB) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rebar(RB) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rebar(RB) Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 ?60mm

4.1.3 ?75mm

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Global Rebar(RB) Revenue & Forecasts

