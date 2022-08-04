PVC Anti-Static Film Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antistatic PVC is a high static dissipative (antistatic) material. It avoids sparks and all others damages resulting of static electrical charges.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Anti-Static Film in global, including the following market information:
Global PVC Anti-Static Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PVC Anti-Static Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five PVC Anti-Static Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVC Anti-Static Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Sided Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVC Anti-Static Film include SEKISUI Chemical, NAN YA PLASTICS, HIMORE, Achilles, Syfan and Extruflex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVC Anti-Static Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVC Anti-Static Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC Anti-Static Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Sided
Double Sided
Global PVC Anti-Static Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC Anti-Static Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronic Field
Industrial Field
Pharmaceutical Field
Food Field
Others
Global PVC Anti-Static Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global PVC Anti-Static Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVC Anti-Static Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVC Anti-Static Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PVC Anti-Static Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies PVC Anti-Static Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SEKISUI Chemical
NAN YA PLASTICS
HIMORE
Achilles
Syfan
Extruflex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVC Anti-Static Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVC Anti-Static Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVC Anti-Static Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVC Anti-Static Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVC Anti-Static Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVC Anti-Static Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVC Anti-Static Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVC Anti-Static Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVC Anti-Static Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVC Anti-Static Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVC Anti-Static Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVC Anti-Static Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVC Anti-Static Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Anti-Static Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVC Anti-Static Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVC Anti-Static Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
