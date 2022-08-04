Copper Foil Tape Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Copper Foil Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Copper Foil Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Copper Foil Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Copper Foil Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Copper Foil Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conductive Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Copper Foil Tape include 3M, Ampetronic, Teraoka Tape, PPI Adhesive Products, Chibitronics, Jans Copper, SIKA and VIACOR Polymer GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Copper Foil Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Copper Foil Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copper Foil Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conductive Tapes
Adhesive Tapes
Global Copper Foil Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copper Foil Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics Industry
Cable Wrapping
Other
Global Copper Foil Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Copper Foil Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Copper Foil Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Copper Foil Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Copper Foil Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Copper Foil Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Ampetronic
Teraoka Tape
PPI Adhesive Products
Chibitronics
Jans Copper
SIKA
VIACOR Polymer GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Copper Foil Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Copper Foil Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Copper Foil Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Copper Foil Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Copper Foil Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Copper Foil Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Copper Foil Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Copper Foil Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Copper Foil Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Copper Foil Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Copper Foil Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Copper Foil Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Copper Foil Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Foil Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Copper Foil Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Copper Foil Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Copper Foil Tape Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
