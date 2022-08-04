Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents market was valued at 1672.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2263.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymeric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents include BASF, Sabo SpA, Suqian Unitechem, Solvay, Zhenxing Fine Chemical, Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary, Rianlon, Nangong Shenghua Chemicals and Addivant, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polymeric Type
Monomeric Type
Oligomeric Type
Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastics
Coatings
Adhesives
Others
Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Sabo SpA
Suqian Unitechem
Solvay
Zhenxing Fine Chemical
Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary
Rianlon
Nangong Shenghua Chemicals
Addivant
Clariant
ADEKA
Tangshan Longquan Chemical
Jiangsu FOPIA Chemicals
Disheng Technology
Sunshow Specialty Chemical
3V Sigma
Everlight Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hindered Amine Light Stabilizing Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hindered Amine
