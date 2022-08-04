Construction Concrete Materials Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Construction Concrete Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Construction Concrete Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Construction Concrete Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Construction Concrete Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Construction Concrete Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ready-Mix Concrete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Construction Concrete Materials include CNBM, Cemex, China West Construction Group, HeidelbergReady-Mix Concrete AG, LafargeHolcim, CRH, Buzzi Unicem, U.S. Concrete and Martin Marietta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Construction Concrete Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Construction Concrete Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Construction Concrete Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ready-Mix Concrete
On-Site Mixed Concrete
Others
Global Construction Concrete Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Construction Concrete Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential Construction
Commercial Construction
Infrastructure Construction
Industrial Construction
Global Construction Concrete Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Construction Concrete Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Construction Concrete Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Construction Concrete Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Construction Concrete Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Construction Concrete Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CNBM
Cemex
China West Construction Group
HeidelbergReady-Mix Concrete AG
LafargeHolcim
CRH
Buzzi Unicem
U.S. Concrete
Martin Marietta
China Resources Ready-Mix Concrete
Eurocement
Ready-Mix Concreteos Argos
Vicat
Votorantim Cimentos
UltraTech Ready-Mix Concrete
Ready-Mix Concreteir Holding
Vulcan Materials
Cimsa
Limak
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Construction Concrete Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Construction Concrete Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Construction Concrete Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Construction Concrete Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Construction Concrete Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Construction Concrete Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Construction Concrete Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Construction Concrete Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Construction Concrete Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Construction Concrete Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Construction Concrete Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Construction Concrete Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Construction Concrete Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Construction Concrete Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Construction Concrete Ma
