Botanic Fibers Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Botanic Fibers in global, including the following market information:
Global Botanic Fibers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Botanic Fibers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Botanic Fibers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Botanic Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Botanic Fibers include Lenzing, Ihsan Sons, Kelheim Fibres, Barnhardt Manufacturing, FiberVisions, Tangshan Sanyou, Fulida, Hi-Tech Fiber Group and Sateri, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Botanic Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Botanic Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Botanic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wool
Silk
Synthetics
Cotton
Linen
Global Botanic Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Botanic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hygienic Products
Apparels
Textiles
Other
Global Botanic Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Botanic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Botanic Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Botanic Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Botanic Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Botanic Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lenzing
Ihsan Sons
Kelheim Fibres
Barnhardt Manufacturing
FiberVisions
Tangshan Sanyou
Fulida
Hi-Tech Fiber Group
Sateri
Aoyang
Yibin Grace Group
Bohi Industry
Xiangsheng Group
Xinxiang Bailu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Botanic Fibers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Botanic Fibers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Botanic Fibers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Botanic Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Botanic Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Botanic Fibers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Botanic Fibers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Botanic Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Botanic Fibers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Botanic Fibers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Botanic Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Botanic Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Botanic Fibers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Botanic Fibers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Botanic Fibers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Botanic Fibers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Botanic Fibers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wool
4.1.3 Silk
