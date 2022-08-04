Botanic Fibers Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Botanic Fibers in global, including the following market information:

Global Botanic Fibers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Botanic Fibers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Botanic Fibers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Botanic Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Botanic Fibers include Lenzing, Ihsan Sons, Kelheim Fibres, Barnhardt Manufacturing, FiberVisions, Tangshan Sanyou, Fulida, Hi-Tech Fiber Group and Sateri, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Botanic Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Botanic Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Botanic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wool

Silk

Synthetics

Cotton

Linen

Global Botanic Fibers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Botanic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hygienic Products

Apparels

Textiles

Other

Global Botanic Fibers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Botanic Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Botanic Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Botanic Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Botanic Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Botanic Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lenzing

Ihsan Sons

Kelheim Fibres

Barnhardt Manufacturing

FiberVisions

Tangshan Sanyou

Fulida

Hi-Tech Fiber Group

Sateri

Aoyang

Yibin Grace Group

Bohi Industry

Xiangsheng Group

Xinxiang Bailu

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Botanic Fibers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Botanic Fibers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Botanic Fibers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Botanic Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Botanic Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Botanic Fibers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Botanic Fibers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Botanic Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Botanic Fibers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Botanic Fibers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Botanic Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Botanic Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Botanic Fibers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Botanic Fibers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Botanic Fibers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Botanic Fibers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Botanic Fibers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Wool

4.1.3 Silk

