PEEK Plastic Sheets Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PEEK (Polyetheretherketone) Plastic sheet is a high-performance engineering plastic with outstanding resistance to harsh chemicals. Unfilled PEEK is naturally abrasion resistant. Custom cuts and cut-to-size pieces. Have machined into fabricated parts. PEEK comes in natural and black colors.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PEEK Plastic Sheets in global, including the following market information:
Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five PEEK Plastic Sheets companies in 2021 (%)
The global PEEK Plastic Sheets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.003 Inches Minimum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PEEK Plastic Sheets include ACME PLASTICS, CS Hyde Company, Direct Plastics Limited, ePlastics, Evonik, JUSEP, Kingfa, Professional Plastics and Röchling, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PEEK Plastic Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
0.003 Inches Minimum
Between 0.003 to 1.00 Inches
Greater than 1.00 Inches
Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Equipment
Automobile Parts
Aircraft Interior
Mechanical Equipment
Others
Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PEEK Plastic Sheets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PEEK Plastic Sheets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PEEK Plastic Sheets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies PEEK Plastic Sheets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ACME PLASTICS
CS Hyde Company
Direct Plastics Limited
ePlastics
Evonik
JUSEP
Kingfa
Professional Plastics
Röchling
Solvay
Victrex
Welch FluorocarbonInc
Westlake Plastics Company, Inc.
ZYPEEK
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PEEK Plastic Sheets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PEEK Plastic Sheets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PEEK Plastic Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PEEK Plastic Sheets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PEEK Plastic Sheets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEEK Plastic Sheets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PEEK Plastic Sheets Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEEK Plastic Sheets Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PEEK Plastic
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/