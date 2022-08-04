1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane in global, including the following market information:
Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane companies in 2021 (%)
The global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
>99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane include Manac Incorporated, LONGSHEN CHEMICAL, Shengda Chemical, Tosoh and Dhruv Chem Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
>99%
0.99
Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Organic Synthesis
Pharmaceutical
Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Manac Incorporated
LONGSHEN CHEMICAL
Shengda Chemical
Tosoh
Dhruv Chem Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 1-Bromo-2-methylpropane Companies
4 Sights by Product
