Global WBG Power Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
WBG Power Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global WBG Power Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
GaN
SiC
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automotive & Transportation
Industrial Use
Others
By Company
Infineon
Rohm
Mitsubishi
STMicro
Fuji
Toshiba
Microsemi
United Silicon Carbide Inc.
GeneSic
Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)
GaN Systems
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 WBG Power Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global WBG Power Devices Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 GaN
1.2.3 SiC
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global WBG Power Devices Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Consumer Electronics
1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.4 Industrial Use
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global WBG Power Devices Production
2.1 Global WBG Power Devices Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global WBG Power Devices Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global WBG Power Devices Production by Region
2.3.1 Global WBG Power Devices Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global WBG Power Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global WBG Power Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global WBG Power Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global WBG Power Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global WBG Power Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global WBG Power Devices Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global WBG Power Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales WBG Power Devices by Region (2023-2028)
3.5
