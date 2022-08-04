Furniture Laminate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Furniture Laminate in global, including the following market information:

Global Furniture Laminate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Furniture Laminate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Furniture Laminate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Furniture Laminate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Horizontal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Furniture Laminate include Fletcher Building, Wilsonart, Greenlam, Merino, Hopewell, Royal Crown Laminates, Stylam, OMNOVA Solutions and EEK-Trade, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Furniture Laminate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Furniture Laminate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Furniture Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Horizontal

Vertical

Global Furniture Laminate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Furniture Laminate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residences

Others

Global Furniture Laminate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Furniture Laminate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Furniture Laminate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Furniture Laminate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Furniture Laminate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Furniture Laminate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart

Greenlam

Merino

Hopewell

Royal Crown Laminates

Stylam

OMNOVA Solutions

EEK-Trade

AOGAO

EGGER

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Furniture Laminate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Furniture Laminate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Furniture Laminate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Furniture Laminate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Furniture Laminate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Furniture Laminate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Furniture Laminate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Furniture Laminate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Furniture Laminate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Furniture Laminate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Furniture Laminate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Furniture Laminate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Furniture Laminate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furniture Laminate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Furniture Laminate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Furniture Laminate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Furniture Laminate Market Siz

