Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient in global, including the following market information:

Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient include AngelYeast, Cargill, DuPont, BASF, Chr.Hansen, Evonik, Arla Food Ingredients, Geltor and Arzeda. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyols

Yeast Protein

Others

Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AngelYeast

Cargill

DuPont

BASF

Chr.Hansen

Evonik

Arla Food Ingredients

Geltor

Arzeda

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fermented Plant-Based Ingredient Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fermented

