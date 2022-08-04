Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates in global, including the following market information:

The global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GaN on sapphire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates include Saint Gobain Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Soitec Pte ltd, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies, Fujitsu Limited, Aixtron Ltd and EpiGaN NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gallium Nitride(GaN) Sub

