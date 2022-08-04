Liquid Encapsulants Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Encapsulants in global, including the following market information:
Global Liquid Encapsulants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Liquid Encapsulants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Liquid Encapsulants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquid Encapsulants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoxy Modified Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid Encapsulants include Henkel, Hitachi Chemical, KYOCERA, Panasonic, Sumitomo Bakelite, Sanyu Rec, Shin-Etsu Chemical, NITTO DENKO and NAGASE and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquid Encapsulants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Encapsulants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Liquid Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoxy Modified Resins
Epoxy Resins
Others
Global Liquid Encapsulants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Liquid Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Industrial Electronics
Automotive
Industrials Automation
Telecommunication
Others
Global Liquid Encapsulants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Liquid Encapsulants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Liquid Encapsulants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Liquid Encapsulants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Liquid Encapsulants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Liquid Encapsulants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Henkel
Hitachi Chemical
KYOCERA
Panasonic
Sumitomo Bakelite
Sanyu Rec
Shin-Etsu Chemical
NITTO DENKO
NAGASE
Epic Resins
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid Encapsulants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid Encapsulants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid Encapsulants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid Encapsulants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid Encapsulants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Encapsulants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid Encapsulants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid Encapsulants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid Encapsulants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid Encapsulants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid Encapsulants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Encapsulants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Encapsulants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Encapsulants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Encapsulants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Encapsulants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Liquid Encaps
