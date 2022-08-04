Plastic Pellet Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Pellet in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastic Pellet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastic Pellet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Plastic Pellet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastic Pellet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

LDPE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastic Pellet include DowDuPont, BASF, INEOS, ExxonMobil, Sabic, LG Chemical, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Lyondellbasell and Formosa. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plastic Pellet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastic Pellet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Pellet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

LDPE

PET

HDPE

PE

PVC

PP

ABS

Other

Global Plastic Pellet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Pellet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Machinery

Packaging

Global Plastic Pellet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Plastic Pellet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastic Pellet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastic Pellet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastic Pellet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Plastic Pellet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DowDuPont

BASF

INEOS

ExxonMobil

Sabic

LG Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Lyondellbasell

Formosa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastic Pellet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastic Pellet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastic Pellet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastic Pellet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastic Pellet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastic Pellet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastic Pellet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastic Pellet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastic Pellet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastic Pellet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastic Pellet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Pellet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Pellet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Pellet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Pellet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Pellet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Plastic Pellet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 LDPE

4.1.3 PET



