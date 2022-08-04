Dibutyl Adipate Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dibutyl Adipate is the diester of butyl alcohol and adipic acid. It is a clear colorless oily liquid. In cosmetics and personal care products, Dibutyl Adipate is used in nail polish and skin care products. Dibutyl Adipate softens synthetic polymers by reducing brittleness and cracking.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dibutyl Adipate in global, including the following market information:
Global Dibutyl Adipate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dibutyl Adipate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Dibutyl Adipate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dibutyl Adipate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dibutyl Adipate include Sigma-Aldrich, Santa Cruz, Chemoxy International, Hangzhou Qianyang Technology, Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical and Shandong Kexing Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dibutyl Adipate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dibutyl Adipate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dibutyl Adipate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemical Grade
Cosmetics Grade
Global Dibutyl Adipate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dibutyl Adipate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Resins
Coatings
Cosmetics
Other
Global Dibutyl Adipate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dibutyl Adipate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dibutyl Adipate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dibutyl Adipate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dibutyl Adipate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Dibutyl Adipate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sigma-Aldrich
Santa Cruz
Chemoxy International
Hangzhou Qianyang Technology
Kaifeng Jiuhong Chemical
Shandong Kexing Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dibutyl Adipate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dibutyl Adipate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dibutyl Adipate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dibutyl Adipate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dibutyl Adipate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dibutyl Adipate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dibutyl Adipate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dibutyl Adipate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dibutyl Adipate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dibutyl Adipate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dibutyl Adipate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dibutyl Adipate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dibutyl Adipate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dibutyl Adipate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dibutyl Adipate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dibutyl Adipate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dibutyl Adipate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Chemical Grad
