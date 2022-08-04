Bio Fertilizer Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio Fertilizer in global, including the following market information:

Global Bio Fertilizer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bio Fertilizer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Bio Fertilizer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bio Fertilizer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bacterial Fertilizer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bio Fertilizer include Agriculture Solutions Inc., AZOMURES, Bio Power Lanka, Cambi AS, EuroChem Agro GmbH, Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd., International Panaacea Limited, Lallemand Inc. and Nachurs Alpine Solutions and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bio Fertilizer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bio Fertilizer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bacterial Fertilizer

Actinomycetes Fertilizer

Fungi Fertilizer

Global Bio Fertilizer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Global Bio Fertilizer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Bio Fertilizer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bio Fertilizer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bio Fertilizer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bio Fertilizer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Bio Fertilizer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agriculture Solutions Inc.

AZOMURES

Bio Power Lanka

Cambi AS

EuroChem Agro GmbH

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd.

International Panaacea Limited

Lallemand Inc.

Nachurs Alpine Solutions

National Fertilizers Limited

