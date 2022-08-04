Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Anti-corrosion coating is defined as a coating material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect the surface form corrosion.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings in global, including the following market information:
Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chlorinated Rubber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings include Akzo Nobel, Sherwin Williams, Nipsea Group-Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Hurun, Chugoku, Yips Chemical, Atobo Coating and American Double Rainbow, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chlorinated Rubber
High Chlorinated PolyethYlene
Vinylidene Chloride
Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architecture
Chemical Industry
Electronics
Mechanical Industry
Aerospace
Other
Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Akzo Nobel
Sherwin Williams
Nipsea Group-Nippon Paint
Kansai Paint
Hurun
Chugoku
Yips Chemical
Atobo Coating
American Double Rainbow
Brantho-Korrux
SEI Chemical
Dow Chemical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rubber Anticorrosive Coatings Companies
