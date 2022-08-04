Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) include Eastman, SK NJC, Kangheng Chemical and Feixiang Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

liquid

Solid

Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Polyester Materials

Coating Materials

Other

Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

SK NJC

Kangheng Chemical

Feixiang Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cis/Trans Ratio: 30:70 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Companies in Global Mar

