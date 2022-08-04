Isobutane Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isobutane, also known as i-butane, 2-methylpropane or methylpropane, is a chemical compound with molecular formula HC(CH3)3. It is an isomer of butane.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isobutane in global, including the following market information:

Isobutane market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of value and reach USD 38.82 Billion in 2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isobutane include Praxair Technology, ConocoPhillips, Linde, Air Liquide and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isobutane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isobutane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Isobutane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Isobutane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Isobutane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Isobutane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Isobutane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Isobutane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Isobutane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Isobutane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Isobutane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Isobutane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Isobutane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Isobutane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Isobutane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Isobutane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isobutane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Isobutane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Isobutane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Isobutane Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Reagent Grade

4.1.3 Industrial Grade

4.2 By Type – Global Isobutane Revenue & Forecasts

