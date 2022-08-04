Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities 2022

The Global and United States Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segments Covered in the Report

Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Segment by Type

Warehouse

Distribution Centre

Others

Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Segment by Application

For Rental

For Sales

The report on the Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate market player consisting of:

Blackstone

PROLOGIS

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

Panattoni

Realterm

savills

JLL

CBRE

Colliers

ESR

GLP

SEGR

–Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Blackstone

7.1.1 Blackstone Company Details

7.1.2 Blackstone Business Overview

7.1.3 Blackstone Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.1.4 Blackstone Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Blackstone Recent Development

7.2 PROLOGIS

7.2.1 PROLOGIS Company Details

7.2.2 PROLOGIS Business Overview

7.2.3 PROLOGIS Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.2.4 PROLOGIS Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 PROLOGIS Recent Development

7.3 CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD

7.3.1 CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD Company Details

7.3.2 CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD Business Overview

7.3.3 CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.3.4 CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD Recent Development

7.4 Panattoni

7.4.1 Panattoni Company Details

7.4.2 Panattoni Business Overview

7.4.3 Panattoni Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.4.4 Panattoni Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Panattoni Recent Development

7.5 Realterm

7.5.1 Realterm Company Details

7.5.2 Realterm Business Overview

7.5.3 Realterm Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.5.4 Realterm Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Realterm Recent Development

7.6 savills

7.6.1 savills Company Details

7.6.2 savills Business Overview

7.6.3 savills Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.6.4 savills Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 savills Recent Development

7.7 JLL

7.7.1 JLL Company Details

7.7.2 JLL Business Overview

7.7.3 JLL Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.7.4 JLL Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 JLL Recent Development

7.8 CBRE

7.8.1 CBRE Company Details

7.8.2 CBRE Business Overview

7.8.3 CBRE Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.8.4 CBRE Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 CBRE Recent Development

7.9 Colliers

7.9.1 Colliers Company Details

7.9.2 Colliers Business Overview

7.9.3 Colliers Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.9.4 Colliers Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Colliers Recent Development

7.10 ESR

7.10.1 ESR Company Details

7.10.2 ESR Business Overview

7.10.3 ESR Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.10.4 ESR Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 ESR Recent Development

7.11 GLP

7.11.1 GLP Company Details

7.11.2 GLP Business Overview

7.11.3 GLP Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.11.4 GLP Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 GLP Recent Development

7.12 SEGR

7.12.1 SEGR Company Details

7.12.2 SEGR Business Overview

7.12.3 SEGR Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Introduction

7.12.4 SEGR Revenue in Warehouse and Logistics Real Estate Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 SEGR Recent Development

