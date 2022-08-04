Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Portable Power Outlet
Safety Switch Plug Adapter
Cord Sets
Segment by Application
Industrial
Construction
Others
By Company
MOLEX
Leviton Manufacturing Co
Tower Manufacturing
Emerson
ELEGRP
Eaton
Kaper
Hubbell
Legrand
Schneider
NANDAO
Ericson
Elektron Berlin
Lex Products
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD)
1.2 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Portable Power Outlet
1.2.3 Safety Switch Plug Adapter
1.2.4 Cord Sets
1.3 Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Industrial
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Portable Residual Current Devices (PRCD) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Portable Residua
