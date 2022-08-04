Propene Polymer Decking Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Propene Polymer Decking in global, including the following market information:

Global Propene Polymer Decking Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Propene Polymer Decking Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Propene Polymer Decking companies in 2021 (%)

The global Propene Polymer Decking market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Capped composite Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Propene Polymer Decking include Azek Building Products, Cardinal Building Products, UPM Kymmene, Universal Forest Products, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Fiberon, Tamko Building Products, Certainteed Corporation and Duralife Decking and Railing Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Propene Polymer Decking manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Propene Polymer Decking Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propene Polymer Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Capped composite

Uncapped composite

Global Propene Polymer Decking Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propene Polymer Decking Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-residential

Global Propene Polymer Decking Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Propene Polymer Decking Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Propene Polymer Decking revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Propene Polymer Decking revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Propene Polymer Decking sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Propene Polymer Decking sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Azek Building Products

Cardinal Building Products

UPM Kymmene

Universal Forest Products

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Fiberon

Tamko Building Products

Certainteed Corporation

Duralife Decking and Railing Systems

Green Bay Decking

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Propene Polymer Decking Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Propene Polymer Decking Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Propene Polymer Decking Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Propene Polymer Decking Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Propene Polymer Decking Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Propene Polymer Decking Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Propene Polymer Decking Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Propene Polymer Decking Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Propene Polymer Decking Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Propene Polymer Decking Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Propene Polymer Decking Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Propene Polymer Decking Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Propene Polymer Decking Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propene Polymer Decking Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Propene Polymer Decking Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Propene Polymer Decking Companies

4 Sights by Product

