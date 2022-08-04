Crane Wire Rope Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crane Wire Rope in global, including the following market information:

Global Crane Wire Rope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Crane Wire Rope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Crane Wire Rope companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crane Wire Rope market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Phosphating Coating Steel Wire Rope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crane Wire Rope include WireCo World (US), Pfeifer (Germany), Bridon (UK), CERTEX (UK), Wire Rope Industries (Canada), Shinko (Japan), Juli Sling (China), Guizhou Steel Rope (China) and Jiangsu Fasten (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crane Wire Rope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crane Wire Rope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crane Wire Rope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Phosphating Coating Steel Wire Rope

Galvanized Steel Wire Rope

Stainless Steel Wire Rope

Other

Global Crane Wire Rope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crane Wire Rope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Terminal

Port

Building

Other

Global Crane Wire Rope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Crane Wire Rope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crane Wire Rope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crane Wire Rope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Crane Wire Rope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Crane Wire Rope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crane Wire Rope Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Crane Wire Rope Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Crane Wire Rope Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Crane Wire Rope Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Crane Wire Rope Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Crane Wire Rope Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crane Wire Rope Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Crane Wire Rope Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Crane Wire Rope Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Crane Wire Rope Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Crane Wire Rope Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Crane Wire Rope Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Crane Wire Rope Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crane Wire Rope Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crane Wire Rope Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crane Wire Rope Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Crane Wire Rope Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Phosphating C

