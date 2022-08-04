Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Rooftops
Ground-mounted
Segment by Application
Commercial
Residential
By Company
Wuxi Suntech Power
First Solar
Juwi
SolarCity
Jinko Solar
Yingli Solar
Trina Solar
Sharp Solar
Canadian Solar
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Distributed Solar Power Generation
1.2 Distributed Solar Power Generation Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Rooftops
1.2.3 Ground-mounted
1.3 Distributed Solar Power Generation Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Distributed Solar Power Generation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Distributed Solar Power Generation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Distributed Solar Power Generation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Distributed Solar Power Generation Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Distributed Solar Power Generation Prod
