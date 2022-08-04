Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Report 2021
The global Petroleum Naphtha market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Petroleum Naphtha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
Segment by Type
Heavy Naphtha
Light Naphtha
Segment by Application
Chemicals
Energy & Additives
The Petroleum Naphtha market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Petroleum Naphtha market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.
By Company
Shell Chemicals
Total
Sinopec
BP
ADNOC
ARAMCO
PEMEX
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
ONGC
Table of content
1 Petroleum Naphtha Market Overview
1.1 Petroleum Naphtha Product Scope
1.2 Petroleum Naphtha Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3 Petroleum Naphtha Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.4 Petroleum Naphtha Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Petroleum Naphtha Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Petrole
