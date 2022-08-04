Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lubricants in the plastic processing refer to lubricants used in plastic processing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lubricants in the Plastic Processing in global, including the following market information:
Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lubricants in the Plastic Processing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paraffin/Mineral Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lubricants in the Plastic Processing include Baerlocher, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Clariant, PMC Biogenix, BASF SE, Peter Greven (Norac), Faci SpA, FERRO-PLAST SrL and Exxon Mobil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lubricants in the Plastic Processing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paraffin/Mineral Oil
Metallic Stearates
Petroleum/Polyolefin Wax
Fatty Amides
Esters/Acids/Alcohols
Other Lubricants
Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Packaging
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Others
Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lubricants in the Plastic Processing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lubricants in the Plastic Processing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lubricants in the Plastic Processing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lubricants in the Plastic Processing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Baerlocher
Valtris Specialty Chemicals
Clariant
PMC Biogenix
BASF SE
Peter Greven (Norac)
Faci SpA
FERRO-PLAST SrL
Exxon Mobil
Shell
Sun Ace
Trecora Chemicals
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Players in Globa
