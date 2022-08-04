Uncategorized

Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lubricants in the plastic processing refer to lubricants used in plastic processing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lubricants in the Plastic Processing in global, including the following market information:

Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lubricants in the Plastic Processing companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paraffin/Mineral Oil  Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lubricants in the Plastic Processing include Baerlocher, Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Clariant, PMC Biogenix, BASF SE, Peter Greven (Norac), Faci SpA, FERRO-PLAST SrL and Exxon Mobil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lubricants in the Plastic Processing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paraffin/Mineral Oil 

Metallic Stearates

Petroleum/Polyolefin Wax

Fatty Amides

Esters/Acids/Alcohols

Other Lubricants

Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Others

Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lubricants in the Plastic Processing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lubricants in the Plastic Processing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lubricants in the Plastic Processing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lubricants in the Plastic Processing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Baerlocher

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Clariant

PMC Biogenix

BASF SE

Peter Greven (Norac)

Faci SpA

FERRO-PLAST SrL

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Sun Ace

Trecora Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lubricants in the Plastic Processing Players in Globa

 

