UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market – Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

UV curing ink refers to the uv radiation, the use of different wavelengths and energy of uv light to make ink film and dry ink.

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks in global, including the following market information:

The global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Free Radical Polymerization Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks include APV Engineered Coatings, Hewlett-Packard Company, Paul Leibinger, RUCO Druckfarben, Eastern Marking Machine Corporation, Flint Group, Toyo Ink Group, Gans Ink & Supply Co and T&K Toka Co, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV (Ultraviolet) Curable Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

