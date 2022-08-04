Global Concentrated Solar Thermal Market Research Report 2021
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Parabolic Troughs
Fresnel Systems
Tower/Heliostat Systems
Parabolic Dishes
Segment by Application
Residential
Industrial
By Company
Abengoa
Acciona
Orano
BrightSource Energy
Directed Vapor
GE Energy
Hitachi
SCHOTT
SEIA
Siemens
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Concentrated Solar Thermal Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Concentrated Solar Thermal
1.2 Concentrated Solar Thermal Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Concentrated Solar Thermal Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Parabolic Troughs
1.2.3 Fresnel Systems
1.2.4 Tower/Heliostat Systems
1.2.5 Parabolic Dishes
1.3 Concentrated Solar Thermal Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Concentrated Solar Thermal Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Industrial
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Concentrated Solar Thermal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Concentrated Solar Thermal Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Concentrated Solar Thermal Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Concentrated Solar Thermal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Concentrated Solar Thermal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Concentrated Solar Thermal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Concentrated Solar Thermal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Concentrated Solar Thermal Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Concentrated Solar Thermal Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2
