Power Generation in South Africa

Summary

Power Generation in South Africa industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The power generation industry volume is defined as the total electrical energy (TWh) generated within a country over the course of each calendar year.

– The South African Power Generation industry had total revenues of $15.3bn in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2015 and 2019.

– Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0% between 2015 and 2019, to reach a total of 247.4 TWh in 2019.

– The South African power generation industry grew by 1.6% in terms of value in 2019, despite registering a similar-rate decline in output.

Scope

Reasons to Buy

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market rivalry

1.8. Competitive Landscape

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast

6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What are the strengths of leading players?

7.3. Are there any trends affecting the industry?

8 Company Profiles

8.1. Eskom Holdings SOC Limited

8.2. Engie SA

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data

10 Appendix

10.1. Methodology

10.2. Industry associations

10.3. Related MarketLine research

10.4. About MarketLine

