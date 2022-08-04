Viscose Filament Market, Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Viscose Filament in global, including the following market information:
Global Viscose Filament Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Viscose Filament Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Viscose Filament companies in 2021 (%)
The global Viscose Filament market was valued at 1656.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2038.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Viscose Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Viscose Filament include Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber, Yibin Grace Group, Swan Fiber, Jilin Chemical Fiber, Nanjing Chemical Fiber, Indian Rayon, Century Rayon(IN), Hubei Golden Ring and ENKA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Viscose Filament manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Viscose Filament Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Viscose Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Viscose Fiber
Polynosic
Viscose Rayon
Viscose Strong Silk
Global Viscose Filament Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Viscose Filament Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Over Coating
Fancy Suiting
Bedding Article
Others
Global Viscose Filament Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Viscose Filament Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Viscose Filament revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Viscose Filament revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Viscose Filament sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Viscose Filament sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber
Yibin Grace Group
Swan Fiber
Jilin Chemical Fiber
Nanjing Chemical Fiber
Indian Rayon
Century Rayon(IN)
Hubei Golden Ring
ENKA
Glanzstoff Industries
CHTC Helon
Zhonghui Fiber
Dandong Chemical Fiber
Kesoram Rayon
Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan
Hunan Heli Fiber
Abirami Textiles
Threefold Export Combines
Sniace Group
Rahul Rayon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Viscose Filament Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Viscose Filament Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Viscose Filament Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Viscose Filament Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Viscose Filament Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Viscose Filament Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Viscose Filament Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Viscose Filament Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Viscose Filament Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Viscose Filament Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Viscose Filament Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Viscose Filament Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Viscose Filament Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscose Filament Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Viscose Filament Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Viscose Filament Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Viscose Filament Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
